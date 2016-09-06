FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea funding for Hanjin Shipping requires collateral-govt officials
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 6, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

S.Korea funding for Hanjin Shipping requires collateral-govt officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's government-backed creditors will provide the collapsed carrier with roughly 100 billion won ($90.60 million) of loans if Hanjin's parent provides collateral, South Korean government officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting between the government and the ruling party, according to the officials.

Separately, part of the government's supplementary budget would be earmarked to support small- and medium-sized businesses whose cargoes have been stranded on Hanjin ships as ports and vendors refused to provide services for Hanjin, which is under court receivership, a lawmaker in the ruling Saenuri party said. ($1 = 1,103.7500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Lee Chang-ho; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.