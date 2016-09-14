(Corrects date Hanjin Shipping filed for receivership in
SEOUL, Sept 13 The chairman of Hanjin Group
transferred 40 billion won ($36 million) to Hanjin Shipping
on Tuesday to help unload cargo stranded on the
troubled shipper's vessels, a spokesman said, but regulators
warned securing further funds could take "considerable time".
Hanjin Group, the parent of Hanjin Shipping, pledged last
week to raise 100 billion won to help rescue cargo in the wake
of the collapse of the world's seventh-biggest container
shipper, including the 40 billion won from Chairman Cho Yang-ho.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tugboat operators and cargo handling firms worried about
being paid refused to work for Hanjin, which filed for
receivership in a Seoul court on Aug 31.
Korean Air, the top shareholder of Hanjin
Shipping, on Saturday approved a plan to provide a loan of 60
billion won, conditional on the shipper providing its stake in
Los Angeles' Long Beach Terminal as collateral.
It may take "considerable time" for Korean Air to provide
the loans for Hanjin Shipping, South Korea's top financial
regulator said, according to a regulatory official at the scene.
"It is being reviewed whether it is possible to secure the
funding" from Korean Air, Financial Services Commission Chairman
Dim Jong-yong said in a meeting with the ruling party, a FSC
official said.
On Monday, Choi Eun-young, a former chairwoman of Hanjin
Shipping, pledged to provide $9 million in private funds "within
days".
Truckers began moving freight from the Hanjin Greece, one of
roughly a dozen of the company's ships destined for the U.S.
West Coast, out of the port of Long Beach on Monday, following a
U.S. bankruptcy court's grant of protection.
($1 = 1,109.1000 won)
