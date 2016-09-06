FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea gov't to provide Hanjin Shipping with 100 bln won of funding-Yonhap
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 6, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

S.Korea gov't to provide Hanjin Shipping with 100 bln won of funding-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's government has decided to provide embattled Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd with about 100 billion won ($91 million) or more of long-term, low interest funding, wire service Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korean government officials and MPs of the ruling Saenuri party held a meeting to discuss measures related to Hanjin Shipping's court receivership.

Hanjin Shipping shares jumped more than 25 percent after Yonhap reported the funding decision, citing party and government officials, before later paring some gains. ($1 = 1,103.6100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.