FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hanjin Group says to raise 100 bln won to fund Hanjin Shipping cargo unloading
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 6, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Hanjin Group says to raise 100 bln won to fund Hanjin Shipping cargo unloading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanjin Group said on Tuesday it is planning to raise a total of 100 billion won ($90.46 million) on its own to fund unloading of cargo by Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.

Hanjin Group, the parent of Hanjin Shipping and its major shareholder Korean Air Lines, will raise 60 billion won by putting up as collateral stakes in overseas terminals such as Long Beach Terminal and other assets, while Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho will raise 40 billion won from private funds, the group said in a statement.

Hanjin Group said it made the decision to "normalize the unloading of Hanjin Shipping's containers" to "minimize the damage to exporters and importers". Hanjin Shipping filed for court receivership last week.

Hanjin's receivership filing has prompted ports around the world to block access or refuse service to dozens of the company's ships on fears they won't be paid, stranding cargo. ($1 = 1,105.5000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.