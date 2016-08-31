S.Korea says Hyundai Merchant Marine will seek to buy Hanjin's good assets

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday that Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd will seek to acquire healthy assets of troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement that Hanjin will soon file for court receivership but that the impact from the filing on domestic financial markets will be limited.

A Hyundai Merchant Marines spokesman told Reuters nothing has been decided on any potential acquisition of Hanjin assets and that the firm will be in talks with Hanjin lead creditor Korea Development Bank concerning future plans.