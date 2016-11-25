FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 9 months ago

Hyundai Merchant Marine preferred bidder for Hanjin Shipping's Spain terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Friday it was chosen as preferred bidder to buy a port terminal in Algeciras, Spain, partly owned by Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.

HMM said in a statement it is expected to finalise its purchase of a 100 percent stake in Total Terminal International Algeciras in late December from the current owners, including IBK Securities Co Ltd, without elaborating on price or other sales terms.

Representatives of Hanjin Shipping and IBK Securities could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

