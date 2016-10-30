FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
S.Korea finance minister says gov't to infuse funds to support local shipbuilders, shippers
October 30, 2016

S.Korea finance minister says gov't to infuse funds to support local shipbuilders, shippers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government planned to support orders of 250 or more vessels by 2020 to help local shipbuilders.

The minister also said in a statement that South Korea would provide policy financing of 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.67 billion) in total so that local shipping firms could acquire new vessels that are competitive.

The government announced measures to support local shipbuilding and shipping industries following the collapse of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, which applied for court receivership at the end of August. ($1 = 1,146.3900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney)

