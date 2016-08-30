Creditor banks to end support for S.Korea's Hanjin Shipping -Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Creditor banks of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd have decided to stop supporting the South Korean shipper, news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, increasing the likelihood of court receivership, two people at the creditor banks told Reuters.

A spokesman for lead creditor Korea Development Bank could not be immediately reached. A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment.

The two people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media on the matter.

South Korea's largest shipper had debt of 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) as at the end of 2015, as a steep industry downturn squeezed profit margins, Hanjin has said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)