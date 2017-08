SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Korea Development Bank (KDB), the lead creditor bank of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has decided to lend 50 billion won ($45 million) to the struggler shipper to help unload stranded cargo, wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday.

A KDB spokesman declined to comment before an official statement is issued. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)