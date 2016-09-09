FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean Air Lines delays decision on funding plan for Hanjin Shipping
September 9, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Korean Air Lines delays decision on funding plan for Hanjin Shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines, the biggest shareholder in Hanjin Shipping, on Friday delayed a decision on a funding plan for the troubled carrier.

"We haven't reached a conclusion at today's board meeting, so we have decided to discuss the matter again tomorrow," a spokesman for the airline said.

Hanjin's parent firm, Hanjin Group, earlier pledged to raise 100 billion won ($90 million) in funds to help rescue cargo, which is stranded at sea following the failure of the world's seventh-largest container carrier. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

