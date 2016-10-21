FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hanjin Shipping picks advisor to sell Long Beach Terminal stake
October 21, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 10 months ago

Hanjin Shipping picks advisor to sell Long Beach Terminal stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd chose an advisor to seek a potential sale of its stake in Long Beach Terminal, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Hanjin Shipping chose the advisor with the approval of the Seoul court overseeing the shipper's receivership, the spokeswoman said, declining to name the advisor.

The collapsed shipper owns a majority stake in Total Terminals International LLC, which operates Long Beach Terminal.

A spokesman for the Seoul Central District Court could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
