FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea Hanjin Shipping decides to file for court receivership -Yonhap
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 31, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

S.Korea Hanjin Shipping decides to file for court receivership -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has decided to file for court receivership, wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified shipping industry sources.

Hanjin Shipping's creditor banks said on Tuesday they were halting support for South Korea's largest shipper after it amassed debt of 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) as of end-2015.

A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman said the company's board had met earlier on Wednesday but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.