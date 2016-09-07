FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea to deploy 20 vessels from next week to cope with Hanjin collapse
#Industrials
September 7, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

S.Korea to deploy 20 vessels from next week to cope with Hanjin collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to deploy more than 20 container ships from next week as substitutes for Hanjin Shipping vessels, to contain the fallout from the collapse of the shipper, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The United States, Europe and Southeast Asia are among the destinations, Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in the capital, Seoul.

He added that cargo from a total of eight ships has been offloaded in South Korea, which has asked 18 countries to prevent seizures of Hanjin cargoes. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
