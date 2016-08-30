FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea's KDB says Hanjin Shipping's creditors to end support for firm
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 30, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

South Korea's KDB says Hanjin Shipping's creditors to end support for firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Creditor banks of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 117930.KS have decided to halt financial support for the company as of September 4, lead creditor bank Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Tuesday, pushing the troubled shipper closer towards court receivership.

KDB Chief Executive Lee Dong-geol also told reporters in a briefing that creditors have no current plans to merge Hanjin with another domestic shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (011200.KS).

South Korea's Hanjin Group said in a separate statement it was disappointed by the creditors' decision and said it will do what it can to help the shipping industry even if Hanjin Shipping enters court receivership.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.