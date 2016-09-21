FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean Air to loan Hanjin Shipping 60 bln won to help unload cargo
September 21, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Korean Air to loan Hanjin Shipping 60 bln won to help unload cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The board of Korean Air Lines , the largest shareholder of collapsed Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, has approved lending 60 billion won ($53.96 million) to the container carrier, using Hanjin's accounts receivable as collateral, a spokesman for the airline said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the funds would be used to help to offload cargo that has been stranded on Hanjin ships. Last month, South Korea-based Hanjin filed for court receivership with roughly 6 trillion won in debt. ($1 = 1,111.9300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
