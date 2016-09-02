FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two S.Korea port authorities to guarantee payment on service for Hanjin ships
September 2, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Two S.Korea port authorities to guarantee payment on service for Hanjin ships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's oceans ministry said on Friday the port authorities of Busan and Incheon will guarantee payments for qualifying services offered to Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd vessels.

The ministry said in a statement it is taking measures to ensure that cargo-related services for the troubled shipper's ships will resume.

Lashing operations for two Hanjin ships have resumed in Busan as of 10 a.m. Friday, the ministry said, while another Hanjin vessel scheduled to arrive in Incheon at 5 p.m. Friday will be able to get relevant services to enter the port and offload cargo. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
