a year ago
Hanjin vessels to be directed to ports where ship seizures disallowed: S.Korea
September 5, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Hanjin vessels to be directed to ports where ship seizures disallowed: S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEJONG, South Korea, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to direct Hanjin Shipping vessels to ports where ship seizures are disallowed so that cargo can be safely offloaded, the country's vice finance minister said on Monday.

The plan would include taking Hanjin's fleet to ports in the United States, Singapore and Hamburg, Choi Sang-mok told reporters in Sejong.

The company should primarily be responsible for unpaid unloading fees, he added. (Reporting by Shin-hyung lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

