* Parent group chmn transfers $36 mln to troubled shipper
* Shipper's former chairwoman puts in around $9 mln
* May cost over $150 mln to unload stranded cargo - judge
* Funding plan from shareholders being reviewed - regulator
* Ship held in Australia, others may face arrest - sources
By Hyunjoo Jin and Cecile Lefort
SEOUL/SYDNEY, Sept 13 The chairman of Hanjin
Group transferred 40 billion won ($36 million) to Hanjin
Shipping on Tuesday to help unload cargo stranded on
the troubled shipper's vessels, a spokesman said, but regulators
warned securing further funds could take "considerable time".
The parent of Hanjin Shipping pledged last week to raise 100
billion won to help rescue cargo in the wake of the collapse of
the world's seventh-biggest container shipper, including the 40
billion won from Chairman Cho Yang-ho.
About $9 million pledged by Choi Eun-young, a former
chairwoman of Hanjin Shipping, has also come in, the shipper
said.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tugboat operators and cargo handling firms worried about
not being paid refused to work for Hanjin, which filed for
receivership in a Seoul court early this month.
Hanjin Shipping submitted early last week to a South Korean
court that it could take an estimated 173 billion won ($154.5
million) to unload all stranded cargo, a Seoul Central District
Court judge told Reuters.
Korean Air, the top shareholder of Hanjin
Shipping, on Saturday approved a plan to lend the shipper 60
billion won, conditional on Hanjin Shipping providing its stake
in Los Angeles' Long Beach Terminal as collateral.
That deal requires the approval of other shareholders and
creditors of the terminal.
It may take "considerable time" for Korean Air to provide
the loans for Hanjin Shipping, South Korea's top financial
regulator said, according to a regulatory official. "It is being
reviewed whether it is possible to secure the funding" from
Korean Air, Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong
said at a meeting with South Korea's ruling party.
South Korea has said no government or central bank money
will be directly injected into firms restructuring in the ailing
shipping and shipbuilding industries, though it is helping
small-to-medium sized businesses hit by the restructuring.
RISKS IN AUSTRALIA
In Sydney, the Hanjin California, which docked on Sept. 3,
remained held in port following a Federal Court order filed by
Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd over unpaid fuel bills. Most of the
containers on the 182-metre-long vessel have been offloaded, but
some destined for other ports were still being held, port
authorities said.
Six other Hanjin vessels were heading to Australia and
risked being seized by creditors, two sources familiar with the
situation said.
Unlike in the United States, Britain, Japan and
provisionally Singapore, Hanjin has no protection in Australia
against creditors for unpaid bills.
"It's likely someone will put a claim on the assets," said
one of the sources, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
A spokesman for Glencore Singapore declined to comment on
whether it had or planned to issue a warrant on more Hanjin
vessels.
Some 93 vessels, or two-thirds of Hanjin Shipping's fleet,
are not operating properly, including vessels seized, barred
entry to ports or terminals, denied services or moving slowly,
according to Hanjin Shipping data on Monday.
Truckers began moving freight from the Hanjin Greece, one of
roughly a dozen of the company's ships destined for the U.S.
West Coast, out of Long Beach port on Monday, following a U.S.
bankruptcy court's grant of protection.
At China's southern Shenzhen Yantian Port, a customs
official, who gave only her surname Li, confirmed local media
reports that the Hanjin Rotterdam, carrying 9,300 containers,
had been detained.
She told Reuters that the customs bureau would work through
the upcoming Chinese holiday to process 3,000 of those
containers so agencies can claim their goods.
The Shenzhen Yantian Port declined to comment.
Tina Liu, China country director at shipping consultancy
Drewry, said there was a sense of panic among some shippers with
cargo aboard Hanjin vessels and those planning to use the firm's
ships in the next few months.
Chinese ports could face a logjam if they start to unload
Hanjin ships, she said. "It's very likely to cause a constraint.
If they're just holding the vessel in the anchorage it's less of
a problem, (but) if you unload big containers your yard can face
a bottleneck," she said.
Hanjin Shipping on Tuesday offered "a deep apology for
causing damage to many interested parties" and said it set up an
emergency management committee to deal with the cargo confusion.
($1 = 1,119.9900 won)
(Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joyce Lee in Seoul,
and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ian
Geoghegan)