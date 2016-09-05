FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Merchant Marine in talks with Samsung, LG to ship their cargo
September 5, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Merchant Marine in talks with Samsung, LG to ship their cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd is in talks with South Korean firms such as home appliance makers Samsung and LG to carry their cargo, the chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission told reporters on Monday.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc have been customers of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd , a Hanjin spokeswoman previously told Reuters.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping slumped by the daily limit of 30 percent in resumed trade on Monday as the South Korean shipping firm struggles to contain the fallout of its collapse.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
