Hyundai Merchant Marine in talks with Samsung, LG to ship their cargo

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd is in talks with South Korean firms such as home appliance makers Samsung and LG to carry their cargo, the chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission told reporters on Monday.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc have been customers of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd , a Hanjin spokeswoman previously told Reuters.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping slumped by the daily limit of 30 percent in resumed trade on Monday as the South Korean shipping firm struggles to contain the fallout of its collapse.