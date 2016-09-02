FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea Hanjin Shipping says 44 ships denied access to ports
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 2, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

S.Korea Hanjin Shipping says 44 ships denied access to ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Some 44 of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's ships have been so far denied access to ports while 1 ship has been seized, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The 44 ships include instances where port service providers such as lashing firms have denied service, or port authorities are denying entry to ports, the spokeswoman added.

Hanjin operates 98 container ships.

U.S. retailers urged their government to take steps to minimise disruption from the collapse of the world's seventh-largest container shipper as more of its vessels have been seized or blocked from entering ports around the world. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.