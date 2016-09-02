S.Korea Hanjin Shipping says 44 ships denied access to ports

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Some 44 of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's ships have been so far denied access to ports while 1 ship has been seized, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The 44 ships include instances where port service providers such as lashing firms have denied service, or port authorities are denying entry to ports, the spokeswoman added.

Hanjin operates 98 container ships.

U.S. retailers urged their government to take steps to minimise disruption from the collapse of the world's seventh-largest container shipper as more of its vessels have been seized or blocked from entering ports around the world. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)