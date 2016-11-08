S.Korea says 94 out of 97 Hanjin Shipping container ships completed unloading

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday that 94 out of 97 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's container ships have completed unloading as of Nov. 7.

Of the remaining 3 ships, two ships will be unloaded as soon as possible while relevant authorities are in talks with Shanghai port authorities to unload one seized ship in Shanghai, the country's finance ministry and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said in a joint statement.

Hanjin filed for court receivership on Aug. 31 after its creditors cut off financial support for the firm. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)