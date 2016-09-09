Hanjin says has cash to begin unloading four U.S.-bound ships

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has received authority to spend the money needed to dock at U.S. ports and begin unloading four vessels that have been stranded at sea by the company's failure last week, a company lawyer told a U.S. court on Friday.

"We have the money to fully service those four ships," Ilana Volkov, a Hanjin attorney, told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Newark, New Jersey on Friday.

Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as ports, tug boat operators and cargo handling firms refuse to work for Hanjin, the world's seventh-largest container carrier, which filed for receivership in a Seoul court last week. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernard Orr)