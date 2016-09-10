* Hanjin Greece to start unloading Saturday morning U.S.
time
* Unloading expected to be complicated by legal wrangling
* Maersk, MSC to add vessels on routes for Asia-North
America
* Korean Air Lines approves plan to provide loan for Hanjin
(Adds conditional loan from Korean Air Lines and alternative
vessel plans in paragraphs 23-26)
By Lisa Richwine and Jim Christie
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 A Hanjin
Shipping Co container vessel idled off the coast of
Mexico after the company's bankruptcy has received permission to
dock and unload cargo at the Port of Long Beach, industry and
union officials said Friday.
Authorization for the Hanjin Greece to enter the port came
after bankruptcy courts in the United States and South Korea
cleared the way for the company to spend $10 million to unload
cargo from four ships headed for ports on the U.S. West Coast.
South Korea said it expects Hanjin Greece to start unloading
cargo on Saturday morning U.S. time. Hanjin could not be
immediately reached for a comment.
"We're looking forward to getting these ships unloaded, said
Ray Familathe, vice president of the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union representing 20,000 dockworkers.
But he said that could be complicated by legal wrangling.
"It's a day-to-day thing for us," he said.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood, who issued an order
barring seizure of Hanjin property by creditors, acknowledged
that some details remained unresolved and urged the parties to
"self-help" and work out problems among themselves.
That could prove thorny. Hanjin has identified 14 U.S.-bound
ships in bankruptcy filings, including the Hanjin Greece and two
other vessels currently near the Southern California coast.
Port operators, cargo owners, longshoremen, shippers and
others all must reach financial agreements with Hanjin before
each ship can be docked, officials said.
Terminal operators could be reluctant to allow Hanjin ships
to dock without assurances they would leave promptly, said
Robert Krieger, president of Krieger Worldwide, a customs broker
and freight forwarder headquartered in Carson, California.
"The money is in place to pay for as far as I
can tell," Krieger said. "The question is, once that happens,
what happens next? Because the terminal operators don't want the
ships to stay there."
Among other issues raised in court but not fully resolved
was what to do with Hanjin containers that are piling up at
ports and with retailers.
Some retailers are stuck with empty containers they cannot
return to port, said Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply
chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation.
The containers are tying up equipment needed to handle
loaded containers, he said.
"Also, the shipper and retailer get charged for not
returning the equipment on time, and they cannot return it
because the ports wouldn't accept it," Gold said. "This is just
a completely chaotic situation."
Union officials said the docking situation seemed to change
hourly over the last week, with conflicting reports about where
ships might be headed.
"It's been a really, really fluid situation where it's very
hard to get info about it," said Barbara Maynard, a spokeswoman
for Justice for Port Drivers, a union organizing effort by the
Teamsters' Port Division.
HANJIN CONTAINERS ON SHIPS OWNED BY OTHERS
In South Carolina, ports were trying to sort out what to do
with Hanjin containers coming in on ships owned by other firms.
The Charleston port allowed trucking companies to pick up
imported Hanjin containers and also allowed exporters to
"restuff" them into containers from other carriers, said Clinton
Eisenhauer, senior vice president of external affairs for the
South Carolina Ports Authority.
Charleston is, however, levying a $350 fee on empty
containers brought back to the port to go back to Asia, to cover
its labor costs. The fee will be returned to customers if Hanjin
eventually covers the costs.
"We decided we didn't want to make a bad situation worse,"
Eisenhauer said.
Hanjin's bankruptcy has caused a scramble to book new
shipments with other container lines, as shippers who expected
to move cargo with Hanjin over the coming weeks and months make
other arrangements, said Candace Sider, vice president of
regulatory affairs in Canada for trade compliance company
Livingston International.
"For some companies it may take them weeks to get those
appointments in place," Sider said, adding that shippers risk
missing deliveries in time for the holiday season.
FUNDING AND ALTERNATE VESSEL PLANS
To help unload cargo stranded on Hanjin ships, Korean Air
Lines, Hanjin Shipping's biggest shareholder, has
approved a plan to provide a loan of 60 billion won ($54.16
million) but only if the troubled shipper gives a stake in its
Long Beach Terminal as collateral.
However, that would also require approval from the other
stakeholder in the terminal - Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), a
Korean Air spokesman said in Seoul on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the world's top two container shippers, Maersk
and MSC, will add vessels on three routes for
Asia-North America to fill the void left after Hanjin's
collapse, South Korea said. Hyundai Merchant Marine
will also cover another Asia-North America route, the government
added.
Elsewhere, courts in the United Kingdom and Japan have
granted protection from creditors to ships run by Hanjin, the
government added. The shipper is also seeking stay orders to
prevent creditors from seizing its vessels in other countries,
such as Germany and Netherlands.
($1 = 1,107.7300 won)
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Jim Christie in San Francisco; Liz
Hampton in Houston; Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Nandita
Bose and Nick Carey in Chicago; and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul;
Editing by Sue Horton and Himani Sarkar)