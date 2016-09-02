FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk Line sees little impact on customers' cargo from Hanjin collapse
September 2, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Maersk Line sees little impact on customers' cargo from Hanjin collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipper and a unit of Danish conglomerate A. P. Moller-Maersk, said on Friday in relation to the collapse of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd:

* Maersk Line expects minimal impact on its customers' cargo.

* Maersk Line on Aug. 30 instructed its global operations centres to not load any cargo onto Hanjin owned vessels.

* Says customers have cargo on board two of Hanjin's operated vessels, Maersk Sebarok and Maersk Senang, sailing on the Chennai Express service between Far East Asia and South East India.

* Says vessels Hanjin New Jersey and Hanjin Florida sailing on the Mashariki service between Far East Asia and East Africa are both operated by Maersk Line, and are neither owned nor operated by Hanjin Shipping. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

