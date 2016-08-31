FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea's Hanjin Shipping says some ports denied entry to its ships
August 31, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Hanjin Shipping says some ports denied entry to its ships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Several ports, including those in China and the United States, have denied entry to ships of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co on concerns it won't be able to pay fees after banks halted support to the firm, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The ports that have so far blocked entry to its ships are Xiamen and Xingang, China; Valencia, Spain; Savannah, United States, and Prince Rupert, Canada, the spokeswoman said.

South Korea's largest shipper said on Wednesday it would file for court receivership after losing the support of its banks, and the country's financial regulator said a rival operator will look to buy Hanjin's "good" assets. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

