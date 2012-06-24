FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hankook Tire to supply tyres to Daimler -newspaper
June 24, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Hankook Tire to supply tyres to Daimler -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire will start suppling tyres for German car manufacturer Daimler, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, without citing any sources.

“We want to enter the top group of the world’s leading tyre makers,” the newspaper quoted Jin-Wook Choi, head of European operations at Hankook, as saying.

Choi confirmed that Hankook, which already supplies tyres to BMW and Volkswagen, has signed another German auto maker. A spokesman for Stuttgart-based Daimler could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Catherine Evans)

