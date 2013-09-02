Hankook Tire in talks to build first U.S. plant-exec

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co Ltd plans to build its first U.S. plant to expand sales in the world’s second-biggest car market, an executive said on Monday.

“We are in talks with three U.S. states - Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia - to build a plant and we will decide the final site by the end of this year,” Cho Hyun-shick, chief executive of Hankook Tire Worldwide, holding company for the tyre maker, said at a press conference.

Cho said the plant will have an annual capacity of between 5 million and 10 million units. Financial details of the plan were not disclosed.