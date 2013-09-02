FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hankook Tire in talks to build first U.S. plant-exec
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2013 / 2:56 AM / in 4 years

Hankook Tire in talks to build first U.S. plant-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co Ltd plans to build its first U.S. plant to expand sales in the world’s second-biggest car market, an executive said on Monday.

“We are in talks with three U.S. states - Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia - to build a plant and we will decide the final site by the end of this year,” Cho Hyun-shick, chief executive of Hankook Tire Worldwide, holding company for the tyre maker, said at a press conference.

Cho said the plant will have an annual capacity of between 5 million and 10 million units. Financial details of the plan were not disclosed.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.