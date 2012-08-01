FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China approves Hanlong's $1.3 bln bid for Australia's Sundance
August 1, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China approves Hanlong's $1.3 bln bid for Australia's Sundance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Media officer corrects approval day to Monday from Tuesday, new quote used to reflect that)

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has approved the $1.3 billion bid by China’s Hanlong Mining to take over Australia’s Sundance Resources, clearing a big hurdle for the long-awaited deal.

“We have gotten approval from the National Development and Reform Commission. It was approved on Monday,” a media officer from Hanlong told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon, a resource vital to helping China reduce its dependence on Australia and Brazil for iron ore.

Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board approved Hanlong’s bid for Sundance in June. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

