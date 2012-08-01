FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Hanlong seeking lower price for Sundance
#Basic Materials
August 1, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

China's Hanlong seeking lower price for Sundance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s Hanlong Mining is seeking to negotiate a lower price for its bid to take over Australia’s Sundance Resources, a Hanlong official said on Wednesday, after a big fall in Sundance’s share price since the deal was agreed a year ago.

Under the existing agreement, Hanlong agreed to buy the shares it does not already own in Sundance at A$0.57 ($0.60) per share, valuing the company at A$1.74 billion.

Sundance shares last traded at A$0.335 cents, 41 percent below Hanlong’s offer. The stock was placed on a trading halt on Tuesday.

A Hanlong official said the company considered A$0.57 to be expensive and was trying to negotiate a lower price. He declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A Hanlong media official said earlier that the company had received Chinese government approval for the deal to move forward, clearing an important hurdle for the $1.3 billion takeover bid. ($1 = 0.9503 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Su Dan and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
