Hannover Re CEO sees above-target dividend likely for 2015, 2016

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re expects to pay out more of its net profit as a dividend for 2015 and 2016 than its long-term target of 35-40 percent, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The world’s third largest reinsurer used its excess capital to grow its top line last year but premiums are expected to fall slightly in 2016 in reaction to the reinsurer’s weakening pricing power relative to its insurance company clients. Surplus capital would find its way into a dividend, Ulrich Wallin told a conference call with analysts.

“It is most likely that we will again pay out more for 2015, and maybe also 2016, than the 35-40 percent in order to manage the growth of capital a little bit downwards,” Wallin said.

Hannover Re, which is majority owned by German insurer Talanx, paid a dividend of 4.25 euros per share for 2014, or around 52 percent of its 986 million euro net profit that year.

“This year is clearly not a year to grow the business,” Wallin said, referring to 2016. “Everything is concentrating on the bottom line; that’s the most important part,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)