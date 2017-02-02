FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hannover Re hikes 2017 profit guidance after January renewals
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

Hannover Re hikes 2017 profit guidance after January renewals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Hannover Re raised its 2017 net profit guidance to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from more than 950 million euros after what it said was a strong round of treaty renewals at the start of the year.

The world's third largest reinsurer also said on Thursday it now expected gross premiums to rise by a low single-digit percentage this year.

The company said it was pleased with the outcome of talks to renew reinsurance contracts with its insurance company clients in January, saying its premium volume had grown about 7 percent, including its structured reinsurance business, despite continued price pressure.

$1 = 0.9266 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.