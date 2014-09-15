FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re confident on prospects amid market downturn
September 15, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hannover Re confident on prospects amid market downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re remains confident about its prospects even in the midst of further intense competition in the reinsurance market, its chief executive said on Monday.

Reinsurance prices have been under pressure due to an oversupply of capital in the market to underwrite reinsurance risks, with many reinsurers cutting the price they charge their insurance company clients in order to retain business.

“Competition in the market has not resulted in our losing market share,” Ulrich Wallin told a news conference.

“Even in a soft market environment, we can expect stable, attractive business opportunities,” Wallin said.

Reinsurers describe a market as ‘soft’ when their pricing power is weak relative to insurers.

Hannover Re said it continues to expect net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.10 billion) this year, barring unexpectedly high damage claims. (1 US dollar = 0.7720 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)

