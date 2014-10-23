FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Germany's Hannover Re raises profitability target
October 23, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Germany's Hannover Re raises profitability target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its minimum return on equity (ROE) target and said its fast growing capital gave it room to take advantage of business opportunities, including takeovers.

“Capital management will become more important for Hannover Re,” Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in presentation slides for an investor conference on Thursday.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer raised its ROE target to 900 basis points above the 5-year rolling average of the 10-year German government bond yield after tax, from a previous target of 750 basis points. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

