FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re sees price pressure easing in January
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hannover Re sees price pressure easing in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients in January.

“I believe that 2016 - and I may regret forecasting this - could actually mark the bottom of the cycle,” Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.

Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a favourable effect overall on the market development, after several years of price declines, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.