UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price pressure easing in January
September 14, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price pressure easing in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO says 2016 may mark bottom of reinsurance cycle

* Company sees rising reinsurance demand

* Sticks to 2015 net profit goal of 950 mln euros (Adds CEO comment, context)

MONACO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients in January.

“I believe that 2016, and I may regret forecasting this, could actually mark the bottom of the cycle,” Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.

Credit rating agencies have said they expect reinsurance prices to fall by up to 5 percent next year, after double-digit drops in the last couple of years, as oversupply and weaker demand from insurance companies hit the market.

“If S&P says minus 5 percent, we probably endeavour to be flat, by being more selective,” Wallin said.

Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a favourable impact overall on the market development, after several years of price declines, Hannover Re said.

The company repeated its expectation of earning about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) in net profit this year, compared with 986 million in 2014. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Clarke)

