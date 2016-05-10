FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re surprises with stable first quarter net profit
May 10, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Hannover Re surprises with stable first quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re posted nearly stable net profit in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped by strong underwriting and low claims.

Quarterly net profit was 271.2 million euros ($308 million), which was above the highest forecast of 259 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and down only marginally from 280 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The average poll forecast was for net profit 243 million euros. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

