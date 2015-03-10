FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re hikes dividend after 2014 earnings increase
March 10, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hannover Re hikes dividend after 2014 earnings increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - German resinsurer Hannover Re raised its dividend to 4.25 euros per share for 2014, including a special dividend, from 3 euros previously, after a better than expected 10 percent gain in net income for the year.

Analysts on average had expected a dividend of 3.32 euros, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

The world’s third largest reinsurer posted net profit of 985.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2014, compared with an average forecast of 929 million in the poll and 896 million in 2013.

$1 = 0.9262 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

