Hannover Re Q3 net beats on premium, investment income growth
November 5, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hannover Re Q3 net beats on premium, investment income growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re’s net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21 percent to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third quarter, as premium and investment income growth exceeded expectations.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 221 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The poll average was 205 million euros, compared with net profit of 207 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Hannover said on Wednesday it expected net income at or slightly above its 850 million euro target in 2014 and unveiled a target of around 875 million euros for 2015.

$1 = 0.7974 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

