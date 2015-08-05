FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re raises 2015 profit target after Q2 net gain
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hannover Re raises 2015 profit target after Q2 net gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its full year earnings target after net profit rose by nearly one fifth in the second quarter on the back of relatively low damage claims, rising premiums and higher income from investments.

The world’s third largest reinsurer now expects net profit on the order of 950 million euros ($1 billion) this year, compared with a previous target of 875 million.

Quarterly net profit was 252 million euros, slightly short of the average expectation in a Reuters poll for quarterly net profit of 260 million and up from 212 million in the year earlier quarter.

$1 = 0.9207 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Andreas Cremer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.