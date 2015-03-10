UPDATE 2-Hannover Re to pay extra dividend after record earnings

* Record profit for 2014 exceeds expectation

* Special dividend payout of 1.25 euros/share for 2014

* Regular dividend of 3.00 euros/share

* Shares 4.7 percent higher vs insurance index decline (Adds CEO quotes from news conference, detail, shares)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re is to pay an extra dividend on the back of record full-year earnings, joining other reinsurers in handing cash to shareholders that they cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

The world’s third largest reinsurer said it would pay a special dividend of 1.25 euros ($1) per share on top of an unchanged regular dividend of 3.00 euros per share following a year where the company’s capital reserves increased as there were fewer big payouts for natural catastrophes.

“Special dividends are more in the foreground in the current market situation,” Hannover Re Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference.

The top three global reinsurers Munich Re, Swiss Re Hannover Re are trying to maintain pricing power in a reinsurance market where the arrival of new players has put pressure on prices. The big three are giving money back to shareholders via dividends or share buybacks rather than sell reinsurance at loss-making prices.

“I would really prefer it if the market would change, so that instead of paying a special dividend, we could raise our profit more strongly,” Wallin said.

Analysts on average had expected a dividend of 3.32 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. Hannover Re’s total payout of 4.25 euros or 52 percent of net profit matched the highest forecast in the poll.

The extra dividend helped to push Hannover Re shares up 5.5 percent to a record high of 92.02 euros. They were up 4.7 percent by 1230 GMT, easily outpacing the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index, which was 0.8 percent lower.

Hannover Re said it would stick to its long-term plan to pay 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend, but did not rule out another special dividend payment for this year if its capitalisation remained at a comfortable level.

For 2014, Hannover Re’s net profit rose 10 percent to 985.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), above an average forecast of 929 million the poll and 896 million in 2013.

The company predicted net income would fall to around 875 million euros in a “challenging” reinsurance market in 2015, assuming that major losses did not exceed the long-term average of 690 million euros budgeted for the year and that gross premiums would either stay flat or grow slightly.

The world’s biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, is due to report 2014 results on Wednesday after flagging last month that it would raise its dividend for 2014 by more than expected.