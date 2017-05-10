FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
May 10, 2017

UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cyclone Debbie in Australia puts a drag on profit

* Q1 net profit down 2 pct at 264.8 mln eur

* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)

HANOVER, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re reported a small drop in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, in line with expectations, and said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target.

Cyclone Debbie, which caused major storm damage and flooding in Australia, dragged on profit as Hannover Re's largest single loss of 50 million euros ($54.5 million).

Hannover Re also took a hit from a change in a UK government policy resulting in higher payouts for severe personal injuries in car accidents.

Altogether, Hannover Re faced major losses totalling 133.7 million euros, up sharply from 55.5 million euros a year ago. Group net income was down 2 percent in the first three months of the year to 264.8 million euros.

The company reiterated its goal of generating profit of more than 1 billion euros this year, even as the industry faces dropping reinsurance prices and low interest rates.

"With our pleasing quarterly result we have put in place a good basis for achieving our targets," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a press release.

$1 = 0.9179 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

