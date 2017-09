FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said on Wednesday its net profit rose 10 percent to 211.5 million euros (283 million US dollar) in the second quarter, slightly less than expected, as premiums declined.

Quarterly net profit had been expected to come in at 219 million euros, the average of a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 192 million in the year-earlier quarter.