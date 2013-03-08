FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re CEO open to acquisitions, mainly in life
March 8, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re CEO open to acquisitions, mainly in life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Hannover Re is mulling acquisitions but will likely avoid large targets, its chief executive said on Friday.

“We are constantly looking at acquisitions, but one of the reasons we have a favourable expense ratio is that in the last 20 years, we never had to integrate a large acquisition,” Ulrich Wallin told an analyst conference.

“We are not terribly keen on paying any goodwill,” he said, adding that any acquisitions would more likely be in life reinsurance than in non-life.

“We can grow organically,” he said, declining to comment on whether Hannover would be interested in the U.S. reinsurance business being sold by Italy’s Generali.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
