RPT-Hannover Re to eye extra dividends, share buybacks -CEO

(Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text)

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re would consider extra dividends and buying back its own shares to reduce excess capital in the company in the future, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“It looks as if, for the coming years, the capital might grow a little bit faster than the profitability and as soon as that happens, and there is pressure on the ROE (return on equity), we will manage the capital downwards,” Ulrich Wallin said in a presentation at the reinsurer’s investor day.

“First priority would be extra dividends and we would also consider share buybacks,” he said, adding that excess capital currently stood at more than 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion).