FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Hannover Re to eye extra dividends, share buybacks -CEO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Hannover Re to eye extra dividends, share buybacks -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text)

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re would consider extra dividends and buying back its own shares to reduce excess capital in the company in the future, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“It looks as if, for the coming years, the capital might grow a little bit faster than the profitability and as soon as that happens, and there is pressure on the ROE (return on equity), we will manage the capital downwards,” Ulrich Wallin said in a presentation at the reinsurer’s investor day.

“First priority would be extra dividends and we would also consider share buybacks,” he said, adding that excess capital currently stood at more than 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

$1 = 0.7900 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.