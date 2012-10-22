FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover RE German unit sees positive trend in motor insurance
October 22, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Hannover RE German unit sees positive trend in motor insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hannover Re’s German subsidiary E+S Rueck anticipates stable or rising prices in its domestic market for the upcoming treaty renewals on 1 January 2013, the company said on Monday.

E+S further said it expects a positive trend in motor insurance to be sustained. In the liability business as well as the own damage sector, prices are likely to rise further on both the insurance and reinsurance side.

Insurance premiums in Germany are set to rise by an average 3.5 percent, E+S manager Andreas Kelb said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner)

