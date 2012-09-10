FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re eyes reinsurance price hikes in 2013
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Hannover Re eyes reinsurance price hikes in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hannover Re expects to push through further price increases when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients for reinsurance cover at the start of 2013, it said on Monday.

“The positive factors that have already shaped previous treaty renewals, including the adjustments made to natural catastrophe models and the low interest rate level, will again have a favourable effect on treaty pricing as at 1 January 2013 and will prevent market softening,” the world’s third-biggest reinsurer said in a statement.

The outlook contrasted with that of the global No. 1 player Munich Re, which said it expected flat prices and highlighted macroeconomic risks.

Hannover Re said it expected a “pleasing” financial result for 2012, bolstered in part by an ongoing recovery in the German motor insurance market. (Reporting by Myles Neligan, Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
