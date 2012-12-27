FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover RE CEO expects dividend payout above 40 pct -paper
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover RE CEO expects dividend payout above 40 pct -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hannover RE chief executive Ulrich Wallin expects to hike the company’s dividend payout ratio beyond 40 percent given a good result in 2012, he told Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The next payout could exceed 40 percent of profits, but not significantly,” Wallin told the paper in an interview published on Thursday.

Hannover RE had previously said it aims for a payout ratio of between 35 to 40 percent. It paid 2.10 euros per share as a 2011 dividend, or 42 percent of net profit.

The year 2012 had gone very well, the world’s third-biggest reinsurer reiterated.

In November, Hannover RE predicted net profit of at least 800 million euros ($1 billion) for 2012 and around 800 million euros in 2013. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.