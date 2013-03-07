FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re sees 2.60 eur/share as basis for 2013 dividend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re sees 2.60 eur/share as basis for 2013 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, March 7 (Reuters) - Hannover Re sees 2.60 euros ($3.38) per share as a sustainable, base dividend for 2013 and could eventually pay more, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer plans to pay 3 euros per share for 2012 after achieving record net profit, consisting of a 2.60 euro dividend topped up by a 0.40 euro bonus, which some analysts saw as disappointing.

Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference that 3.00 euros per share appeared too high as a benchmark for the future and that the company needed to exercise caution, given volatility in the reinsurance business that forced it to strike dividend payments in the past.

“Continuity is as important as the amount of the dividend,” he said.

“We are taking 2.60 euros as a basis for 2013, with the possibility of paying more,” Wallin said.

$1 = 0.7692 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.