Hannover Re Q1 net profit beats expectations
May 3, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re Q1 net profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Hannover Re beat expectations with net profit of 261.3 million euros ($344 million) in the first quarter, helped by surging investment income and the absence of big damage claims.

The world’s third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 200 million euros, nearly four times as much as a year earlier, which had been hit by heavy claims from an earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Investment income rose more than 12 percent to nearly 441 million euros but Hannover Re said unrealised gains in coming quarters cannot be expected to be as positive as in the first quarter.

$1 = 0.7603 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

