FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re beats street with 63 pct rise in Q3 net
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re beats street with 63 pct rise in Q3 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hannover Re beat forecasts with net profit that rose by 63 percent to 265.5 million euros ($339 million) in the third quarter, helped by surging investment income and a dearth of big damage claims.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer, in which German insurer Talanx holds a majority stake, had been expected to report quarterly net profit of 213 million euros, the average of nine forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Hannover said it expected net income to exceed 800 million euros this year and be at about that level in 2013.

It added that it was too early to say what its share of the damage claims from Hurricane Sandy in the United States would be. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.